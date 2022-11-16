Radix (XRD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $615,365.36

Radix (XRD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $231.67 million and $615,365.36 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,755,601,584 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

