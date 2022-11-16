Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 10.6 %

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 17,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

