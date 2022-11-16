Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of CVE:QUIS remained flat at C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,510. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$203.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

