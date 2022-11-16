Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Shares of CVE:QUIS remained flat at C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,510. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$203.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
