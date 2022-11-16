QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. QUASA has a total market cap of $102.66 million and $138,552.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133676 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,729.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

