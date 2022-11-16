QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Hits $1.99 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $41.18 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

