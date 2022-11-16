QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.88. 276,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

