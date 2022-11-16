QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

