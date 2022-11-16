QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.4% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. 327,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

