QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $5,026.33 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00013200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00571856 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.18 or 0.29777664 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.20008402 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,093.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.