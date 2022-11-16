Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Lifted by William Blair

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $24.01 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

