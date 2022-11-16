Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity

IAG opened at C$73.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$73,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,371.90.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.