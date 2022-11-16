Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Lowered by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

