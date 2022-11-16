Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.95 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$23.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.81. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

