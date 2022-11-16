Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $675.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

