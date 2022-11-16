Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted by Analyst

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

