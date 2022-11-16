Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

