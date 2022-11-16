Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASH opened at $111.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1,572.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.