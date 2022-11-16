Pundi X (New) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $98.53 million and $8.26 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.36417381 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,715,100.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

