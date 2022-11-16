Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

