Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
