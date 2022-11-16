Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.46.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,899. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.