Proton Price Tops $0.0021 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Proton has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,922,467,650 coins and its circulating supply is 13,859,428,337 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.