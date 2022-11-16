Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 65,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,036,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

Proterra Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $186,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.