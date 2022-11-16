Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 65,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,036,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
PTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.
The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
