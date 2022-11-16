ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 1,089,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,441,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.