ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.28

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.28 and traded as low as $47.92. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 10.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

