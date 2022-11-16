Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,252 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,435. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

