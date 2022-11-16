Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 10.2%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 53,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 812,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 11.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $5,242,618.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

