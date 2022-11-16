PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.96

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.96 and last traded at C$21.83, with a volume of 150029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.53.

Several analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.41.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

