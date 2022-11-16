PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.18. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$414.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.83.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

