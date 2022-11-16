Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.33% of Polaris worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

