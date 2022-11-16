PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,721,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.