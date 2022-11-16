PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Price Performance

PLDT Company Profile

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 49,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,562. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

