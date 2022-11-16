PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
