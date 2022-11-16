Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 92.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 72.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.79) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

RYAAY stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

