Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,311 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 183,843 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 968.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,176 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.