Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

