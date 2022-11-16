Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and $92,871.28 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00237982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00062113 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,602,473 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

