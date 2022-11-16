Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Piraeus Financial stock remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

