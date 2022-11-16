Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

MAV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 291,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

