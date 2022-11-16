Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

PHUN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 286,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,140. Phunware has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phunware

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

In other news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

(Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

