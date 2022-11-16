Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 3,000 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. 3,777,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,729. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

