Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,674 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

