P&F Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

P&F Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of 544.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P&F Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

