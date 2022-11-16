P&F Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
P&F Industries Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of 544.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
