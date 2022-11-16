Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Shares Up 6.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. 123,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 993,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
