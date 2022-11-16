Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Shares Up 6.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. 123,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 993,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

