Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $1.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

