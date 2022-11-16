Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Update

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEN traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.99. The stock had a trading volume of 327,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,109. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $290.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.78. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penumbra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Penumbra by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.