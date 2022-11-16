Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,721. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $151.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.