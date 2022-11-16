Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

