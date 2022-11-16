Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 51 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $21.62 on Wednesday, reaching $575.85. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.60. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.15.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

