Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $1,905,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,013 shares of company stock worth $12,587,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

