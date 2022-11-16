Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.47. 17,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

