Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.48. 6,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,040. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.